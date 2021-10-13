HOLLYWOOD—Rapper Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, 31, better known as Tyga, was booked on charges of being involved in a domestic violence incident. The incident transpired on Monday, October 11, with his ex-girlfriend fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, 23.

Swanson accused Tyga of physical assault during a verbal altercation and posted images via social media and a video of visible injuries to her face and body.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Tuesday, October 12 at 9 a.m. Tyga walked into the Hollywood Police Station and turned himself in. His bond was set at $50.000. The rapper posted bail and left the police station without speaking to the press.

Due to a confidentiality clause, no additional information about the incident has been disclosed. Swanson talked about the incident via her Instagram page.

Tyga’s song credits include “Rack City,” “Still Got It,” “Show You” and “Faded” just to name a few. The rapper previously dates Kylie Jenner. Her shares one child with Blac Chyna, who previously dated Rob Kardashian.