HOLLYWOOD—Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, known in the Entertainment Industry as Young Thug, filed a lawsuit on Thursday, October 21 against Trace Apartment Management Company, and Trace concierge service, for a stolen Louis Vuitton bag Young Thug claims contained jewelry worth $94,000, $40,000 in cash, and 200 songs that have never been released, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000, and a $37,000 inset diamond encrusted chain.

According to court documents, the lawsuit was filed in the superior court of Gwinnett County. The lawsuit alleges the concierge should assume liability for losing his property.

Trace Residential Highrise is owned by JLB Peachtree and the concierge company Pegasus Residential. Young Thug alleges that neither company complied with proper methods to protect his property. Mr. Williams is asking for attorney fees and the value of his property.

Young Thug is famous for his original trap sound. In 2011 the Rapper released a set of independent mixtapes including “I Came from Nothing.” He signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2013, and released his label debut mixtape “1017 Thug,” to critical praise. Young Thug has a list of top songs such as “Best Friend, Stoner, So Much Fun, Slime & B, Tick Tok, Slime Season 4, and Slime 2 Language Deluxe,” just to name a few.

For more about Young Thug Visit:yslthug.com