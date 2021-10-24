CALIFORNIA—Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 83, of California was cited for ethics violation for allegedly funneling campaign funds to pay her campaign manager/daughter, Karen Waters.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports that Waters paid her daughter, $81,650 in the last fiscal year ending on September 30. Waters has been investigated over accusations of misuse of funds multiple times during her tenure.

Coverage dates: 01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021

TOTAL RECEIPTS $471,813.72 TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS $471,813.72 Total individual contributions $211,423.72 Itemized individual contributions $206,805.00 Unitemized individual contributions $4,618.72 Party committee contributions $0.00 Other committee contributions $260,390.00 Candidate contributions $0.00 TRANSFERS FROM OTHER AUTHORIZED COMMITTEES $0.00 TOTAL LOANS RECEIVED $0.00 Loans made by candidate $0.00 Other loans $0.00 OFFSETS TO OPERATING EXPENDITURES $0.00 OTHER RECEIPTS $0.00

Karen has been employed by the Maxine for decades creating slate mailers for the Citizens for Waters campaign.

A slate mailer is a publication created by a campaign or for-profit consulting service that is mailed to voters. It contains lists of candidates or ballot measures, endorsements, and recommendations.

On February 7, Waters paid her daughter $750,000 to send mailers on behalf of the Citizens for Waters campaign.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission established new rules regulating slate mailers in 2011.

Slate mailers must disclose paid endorsements that are purchased by an individual other than the candidate or ballot measure committee. It is not illegal to hire a family member.

Twitter is telling people my tweet on Maxine Waters bailing out a bank she was an owner in is "intense". pic.twitter.com/P8WLhKTfec — Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker (@NancyTracker) October 12, 2021

According to reports, in 2010, the Office of Congressional Ethics charged Waters with improper requests for a meeting with treasury officials for OneUnited Bank. Waters’ husband, Sidney Williams, served on the board from January 2004-April 2008 and owned stock in the bank. He worked as his wife’s Chief of Staff during that time.

The House Ethics Committee reported rules violated include to “Behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House of Representatives.”

The second violation prohibits lawmakers from using their influence for personal gain. The third violation was for dispensing favors.