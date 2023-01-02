MALIBU—Real Coconut Kitchen has announced that they will be permanently closing its doors after a struggle to keep the business running as first reported by the Malibu Times on Saturday, December 31.

The owners Daniella Hunter and Charlie Stuart Gay, who are husband and wife, had the restaurant open for just two years. Their original Real Coconut Kitchen was opened in Tulum, Mexico, and the Malibu location located in The Park at Cross Creek was the couple’s attempt at expansion. The location in Tulum is still in operation.

“It is with an open yet heavy heart that I write today to you that our Malibu Restaurant is facing closure in November,” the couple wrote on social media back in October. “Daniella and I embarked in Malibu to help nourish you and the community while nurturing our world … It has been one of the honors of my life to serve you.”

“You may be aware of the conscious commitments we made with support from our friends to build and open during COVID,” the post continued. “Our commitment in large part comes from our collective sense that the world and our communities would become increasingly effected by the pressure around food production, supply chains and how we act around the asset of water. These basic factos are materializing around the Planet today and they are impacting all of us. However, maintaining our USA business has come at much cost and we are now simply not able to maintain the personal financial flow to sustain the obligations we have. We see a path to growth for the brand and Malibu has been a superb test with great appreciation from the community. Like any business if we are unable to cover costs then the issue needs to be addressed. To have to close is a very sad outcome for many especially as there is much value in the build and kitchen.”

According to the restaurant’s website, “Daniella’s deep care of herself, and the choices she made to support her own health, allowed her to turn the traditional restaurant model upside down. Daniella’s commitment to a menu free of gluten, grain, and dairy, and defining a plant-focused menu featuring small amounts of impeccably sourced animal protein, is the core of what the Real Coconut represents today.”