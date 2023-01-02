MALIBU—A woman who recently relocated to Malibu to be closer to her family is celebrating her 100th birthday.

It was reported that about 40 people will be attending Winifred Wilson’s 100th birthday party. Some guest will be traveling from Singapore and London.

Wilson was born in 1923 in Nebraska and was raised in Minnesota. She has had a lifetime of many achievements and is described as “savvy business woman.” Prior to her relocation she sold her assisted living facility business with a consulting agreement for the next six months working remotely. She explained to The Malibu Times that she didn’t retire sooner because she, “enjoyed what she was doing.”

Her desire to become a nurse came to her when she was in the 7th grade. She described that she noticed other people taking care of children. She saw a woman in a uniform and decided that’s what she wanted to do.

After WWII, Wilson and her husband bought land out in Orange County and invested in the health care businesses and elder care facilities.

She explained that she always planned to move to Malibu because she wanted the opportunity to watch her grandchildren grow.

Wilson has three children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. This story was first reported by The Malibu Times.