UNITED STATES—Football is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the United States. For the majority of Americans, no Sunday is the same without the NFL matches. One never gets bored of football, especially if casino online is there to spice up the sporting experience.

Thrill and excitement:

Any team in the NFL can reach the Super Bowl. Even the worst team in the league could proceed very far in the competition. You might be following the sport for a very long time but you cannot often make accurate predictions as the NFL is very open and any team can defeat any other to surprise you.

The NFL matches always produce the best spectacle for football fans. There is nothing more exciting or thrilling when only a few seconds are remaining in the game and the quarterbacks are driving their fellows down the field to make one last attempt to win. No other sport can provide the same level of excitement.

Every Sunday is entertaining

Every weekend becomes interesting during the NFL season. All football fans tune in for an exciting match every Sunday. Even if their favorite team isn’t playing, they still watch the matches because their team’s success could be affected by the performance of others.

That is the reason there is a great interest in the sport overall. Each team plays 16 matches every season and losing even one game can impact their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Sporting rivalries

Great sporting moments are all about great sporting rivalries. For soccer fans, Liverpool vs Manchester United matches are the best because both sides have a long history of the rivalry. Baseball enthusiasts always cherish the matches between the two fierce rivals Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. While for the Basketball lovers, the matches between the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics always produce the best spectacle.

However, no sports league can compare to the NFL as it provides some of the greatest sporting rivalries, including the Packers vs Bears, Cowboys vs Redskins, and the Steelers vs Raiders.

The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers spans over 200 games and they have played each other every season since 1921, except for two years. The intensity of the matches between these two sides are quite something to behold as each team put all their efforts to earn the bragging rights.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Redskins rivalry is enormously famous in the United States. Sports Illustrated has called it ‘one of the greatest in sports.’ It started in 1960 and since then, their matches have been producing the best quality of football for fans.

The Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers is relatively the more recent rivalry but it is no less fierce and intense. These two sides met in the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, which is an NFL record that stands to this day.

The Super Bowl

No sporting event can come even close to the Super Bowl which is the annual championship game of the NFL. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world and it has often been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year.

After the AFC Championship, the two best teams are selected to fight for the most coveted prize in American football. Besides the drama and action on the field, the enthusiasts of the game are provided with an impressive half-time show for their entertainment.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the two most successful teams, with each winning six Super Bowl championship titles.