SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is supporting local businesses and the community by temporarily waiving parking fees. Waived parking fees will apply to Downtown Santa Monica public parking structures 1-6 from December 11 thru December 25.

The city is making an investment towards the economy by waving parking fees and assisting with citywide free curbside pickup areas, in support of local businesses and restaurant pick-up opportunities.

With every $10 spent at Santa Monica businesses, up to $7 will stay within the community going towards payroll and taxes that get reinvested in local schools, parks and community services. The Buy Local Santa Monica program is working with over 1,000 businesses and is responsible for employing over 3,700 Santa Monica residents. Half of the Buy Local businesses are owned by local residents.

While the community is encouraged to shop local, the city is asking individuals to follow the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders. Shoppers are encouraged to plan ahead this holiday season. Many stores have begun offering alternatives such as in-store pick-up, delivery services, and even special hours for those more prone to COVID-19.

By allowing the city free parking and curbside pick up, it will help the community operate safely, easily, and affordably.

A map of free parking located in Downtown Santa Monica between building structures 1-6 can be found at https://www.smgov.net/uploadedFiles/Departments/PCD/Transportation/Motorists-Parking/City-Parking-Map-Web.pdf