MALIBU—Los Angeles Police Department pursued and removed a suspect for reckless driving from his truck in the Malibu area in the afternoon on Tuesday, September 8. All lanes along Pacific Coast Highway were closed.

LAPD started to chase the suspect about 1:55 p.m. at Ventura Boulevard and DeSoto Avenue in Woodland Hills, KTLA reported. The suspect driver hit multiple cars on Ventura Boulevard and also ran a red light. At 2:42 p.m., Malibu Search Rescue, a volunteer unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, tweeted with a warning that all lanes of Pacific Coast Highway closed from Sweetwater Mesa to Carbon Cyn in Malibu.

A footage taken by Sky5 shows the suspect’s vehicle followed by at least 4 Los Angeles Police cars. During the chase, the driver once stopped on Pacific Coast Highway, and several police cars were chasing after it. The suspect driver started driving again.

Around 2:30 p.m., the driver stopped again along Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Canyon Road, according to the Sky5 video.

About 3:10 p.m., at least 6 LAPD officers went up to the suspect’s truck with their guns drawn and dragged him out from the car, as the aerial video showed. The suspect’s upper body was naked, and he was resisting police. He was seen falling down once, but police raised him with his arms tied on his back.

Before the suspect entered Pacific Coast Highway, L.A. Fire Department reported a fire which spread to 10 acres along Topanga Canyon. It is not confirmed whether the chase was related to the blaze.