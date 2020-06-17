CALIFORNIA— The American Red Cross announced on Monday, June 15, that blood donors can be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The initiative will run for a limited time.

The Red Cross has a number of locations around Los Angeles County, including one at 1450 11th St., in Santa Monica, and another at 6338 Variel Ave. in Woodland Hills. The Red Cross highlights the challenges that hospitals face with blood supplies during the current health crisis. The release reminds the public that “blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled.”

“The Red Cross has adapted our services to help meet the needs of this extraordinary time,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We recognize that individuals and public health organizations desire more information about COVID-19.”

All Red Cross locations will be taking health and safety measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure. Social distancing, face coverings, and hand sanitizing will be required. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the testing. Donors can expect test results to be available within 7 to 10 days.

Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care for Red Cross Biomedical Services, encouraged those who are feeling healthy to “schedule an appointment to not only help save lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Donors can schedule appointments via the free ‘Blood Donor App’, RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Blood, platelet and plasma from donation samples will be tested. These tests will determine if the donor’s immune system has produced COVID-19 antibodies, “regardless of whether they developed symptoms.” According to the organization, “a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.”