SANTA MONICA—The city completed and released the Draft Recirculated Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project. The document is available for public review until 5:30 p.m. on November 10.

The city of Santa Monica reported in a press release that the bridge is 83 years old and beyond its original design life span. Santa Monica developed multiple alternatives for full replacement of the bridge, identified within the draft environmental document. The Pier Bridge was originally constructed in 1939 and connects the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue with the world-famous Santa Monica Pier.

The document can be accessed by visiting the project webpage at www.santamonica.gov/santa-monica-pier-bridge-replacement-project as well as in-person at:

-Santa Monica Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401

-Ocean Park Branch Library, 2601 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

The public comment period starts on September 22 and will end at 5:30 p.m. on November 10. Comments can be made via email to Omeed.Pour@santamonica.gov. Comments via postal mail can be sent to:

City of Santa Monica

Engineering and Street Services Division

Attention: Omeed Pour, P.E.

1685 Main St #15

Santa Monica, CA 90401

A public meeting where staff will present the project and collect written comments on the environmental document will take place on October 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Santa Monica Institute (SMI) Training Room, 330 Olympic Drive, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

Upon completion of the circulation period on November 10, all comments will be compiled and incorporated into the final draft of the Environmental Impact Report. The final draft of the Environmental Impact Report will be presented to the Santa Monica City Council for certification in early 2023.