BEVERLY HILLS—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky issued a joint statement regarding the rumors of their possible divorce that was first reported by People on Monday, July 3.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the statement continued.

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for your love and support.”

The couple who has been married for the past 27 years went on the show “Two T’s in a Pod” to further discuss the matter.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb. [There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is,” Mauricio stated. “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”

Richards and Umansky met in 1994 and married two years later. Since then the couple has had four daughters and grew multiple businesses together. In 2022, Umansky announced that he would be starring in his own reality real estate series on Netflix “Buying Beverly Hills.”