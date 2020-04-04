UNITED STATES−Singer and songwriting legend, William Harrison, “Bill Withers” died Monday, March 30 at the age of 81 in Los Angeles, California.

The following statement was posted on the Bill Withers Facebook page by his family.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones. We know his legacy will live in our hearts and in yours for generations to come.

We will miss his sharp wit, playful sense of humor, and no-nonsense way of turning a phrase as no one else could. He was a deeply proud man, full of integrity and principle, and we as his family are immensely proud of him for sharing his musical and lyrical gifts so elegantly and generously with the world. A master of writing love songs, he loved music, cherished and protected his family, and our love for him is immeasurable.”

With Love,

The Withers Family

According to Withers’s web page, he was born on July 4, 1938, in Slab Fork, West Virginia. Withers was the youngest of 6 children and was raised by his mother and grandmother after losing his father at a young age. Withers moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and worked on his music career there while keeping a job at a Boeing Aircraft company where he made toilet seats. It is stated on the Withers page that his music career took off once he met Clarence Avant, President of Sussex Records.

In Withers’s words on his webpage his first debut, “Just As I Am,” was produced by “Stalwart, Booker T. Jones.”

The great Rhythm and Blues artist is most famous for 70’s hits such as, “Lean on Me,” “Let it Be,” “Lovely Day,” “The Name of Love,” “Heartbreak Road” and a host of others.

Withers was the recipient of several Grammy Awards. Withers received his third Grammy in 1988, for the Best Rhythm and Blues Song as the songwriter for “Lean on Me” by Club Nouveau. Withers page indicates that the hit was written about his life growing up in a coal-mining town stating that, “Times were hard when a neighbor needed something beyond their means.”

youtube.com/watch?feature=share&v=rdlPVBvkr-s

In 2005 Withers was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Stevie Wonder.

Withers recorded and sang songs well into the mid-eighties, many of which are still favorites of many today.