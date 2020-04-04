UNITED STATES−Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has banned the FDA-approved drug, Hydroxychloroquine, as a potential cure for COVID-19.

According to News Day, last week, Governor Cuomo, placed bans on the state of New York restricting doctors from prescribing two drugs, chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19. Even then the drug may only be used for patients in state-approved clinical trials and FDA-approved uses as an anti-malarial or autoimmune treatment, and only then with a limited 14-day supply with no refills.

Over the weekend the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the aforementioned anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the Coronavirus.

On an April 1, in a Fox News interview, Dr. Oz announced that he asked Governor Cuomo to reconsider the ban on hydroxychloroquine. When asked why Cuomo would limit the drug, Dr. Oz responded, “I suspect there were concerns for the folks with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus who are dependent on chloroquine and couldn’t get it,” Dr. Oz told Sean Hannity.

“I think Cuomo passed that law to prevent people from taking it and putting it in their cupboards, just in case.” Dr. Oz went on to say,

“I have more confidence in Americans than that. It’s an old malaria drug. We’ll have enough of it. We ought to lift the ban.”

Governor Cuomo has begun daily news briefing updates for New Yorkers along with a web site devoted to Coronavirus updates.

Cuomo Tweeted, “We are going to fight every way we can to save every life we can,” Cuomo went on, “That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it means to be a New Yorker.”

News reports indicate that Gov. Cuomo is not the only Governor banning the drug. Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) signed an executive order on Tuesday, March 24, limiting the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus patients as well.

Dr. Mehmet Oz announced the results of diagnostic testing that resulted in patients improving fifty percent faster.

In an early statement at a White House briefing on March 20, Dr. Fauci from Vice President Mike Pence’s Coronavirus Task Force responded to a question from media and President Trump regarding the possibility of hydroxychloroquine.

“For clarity,” Dr. Fauci said “there is no magic drug for coronavirus right now, which you would agree. I guess, on this issue then.”

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have reported upon diagnostic testing and positive results since Dr. Fauci’s initial response.

Canyon-News reached out to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. The Media Affairs department provided the following documentation on the anti-malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided Canyon-News with links to public information and press releases regarding regulatory diagnostic testing as well.

