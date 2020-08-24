AMERICA—Criminal behavior erupted from another protest at the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland, Oregon on the evening of Saturday, August 22, through Sunday morning.

The city has now experienced over 80 days of continuous civil unrest. At about 11:29 p.m. on Twitter, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported the gathering outside the building located at 4735 East Burnside Street. An unlawful assembly was declared at 11:41 p.m. then updated to a riot around midnight by the Incident Commander due to more violence.

Protesters were asked to stay peaceful beforehand. Officers began to push the crowd to the west at 11:45 p.m. “As officers have attempted to move the unlawful assembly, officers have been struck by rocks, bottles and other dangerous objects. This is a life safety issue,” PPB tweeted upon the riot announcement.

Before it was declared, Portland Police issued warnings including this one on social media:

“To the protesters at the Kelly Building: failure to leave to the WEST may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons. This is your warning to leave now.”

Crowd control munitions were used, but CS gas was not deployed. Information was communicated to the protesters via the PPB’s sound truck which was hit by eggs and rocks. A vehicle used to transport a Rapid Response Team squad had its rear window broken by a rock. The Portland Police Air Support Unit airplane was also targeted with a green laser by at least one person. A mock guillotine with a stuffed bear was put out into the street, and items were burned including the bear and the United States flag.

Officers began another push to get the crowd to leave, and this time they headed south on Southeast 47th Avenue to Southeast Stark Street. Officers disengaged again.

The group formed from an earlier march that held about 250 people coming from Normandale Park at Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Protesters were described wearing protective helmets, shields, armor, gas masks, and black clothing. Officers stated that some individuals throwing rocks at them wore “press” insignia.

It was clear that the march intended to proceed to the Kelly building, according to the PPB. It has been the location of several riots on multiple occasions over the past few months. Previous criminal behavior reported by the police include assaults on officers, commercial grade fireworks detonated, fires set, threats to burn down the building, and vandalism. “That recent history, coupled with the posture of the crowd, prompted the Incident Commander to prevent the marchers access to the Kelly Building,” PPB stated in a news release.

Between 45 to 50 officers were pulled from precincts to help at the protest. About 120 to 140 phone calls were placed that evening for shots fired, assaults, alarms, threats, and suspicious activity.

At one point, several dozen rioters walked back to the Kelly Building and warnings were repeated to the returning parties. Participants were given time to leave before officers began making arrests at around 12:35 a.m. 14 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

A previous riot occurred near the Kelly Building on the evening of August 15 to August 16 morning. Hundreds of people walked from Laurelhurst Park to the building. Police warnings were given at about 9:30 p.m. The crowd kept blocking the street, chanting, and socializing for almost two hours, according to the PPB. Some participants reportedly launching mortars at the police and cars in the building’s parking lot, threw objects, and trespassed on the property.

Around midnight, Portland Police declared the event as a riot and ordered the crowd to leave to the west. The police moved them west and several others back to Laurelhurst Park. At about 12:30 a.m. approximately 200 people arrived at the Kelly Building, police attempted to move them to the west as before and took moments to disengage. The group decreased in size into the later hours of the morning.

Two officers hit by rocks were treated by Portland Fire & Rescue and later sent to the hospital. 11 people were arrested and booked into the same detention center for similar charges as the August 23 group.

The arrest information from the August 23 riot is below: