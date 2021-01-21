MALIBU—Businessman, philanthropist, chemical engineer, and investor, Robert Frederick Smith has listed his Malibu beach mansion for $24.5 million. It is located near the coveted Carbon Beach, which is next to the Pacific Ocean.

The property is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, a total of 4,036 square feet, and sits on a 0.23 acre lot. It is a single family home, which costs $6,070 per square foot. It was last sold for $18.7 million in 2018 and contains a two-car garage. It has a contemporary style with 60 feet of beach frontage and non-stop coastline, ocean, and island views.

The property has high, wood-plank ceilings with skylights and stone tile floors. There are large, expansive glass doors, which face the ocean. There is a fireplace in the dining room and a wet bar seating area. In the kitchen, there is island seating and granite countertops. The upstairs has a spacious sitting area, built-in closet space, bath, and a large balcony, which overlooks the ocean. There is a gated front courtyard. The median neighborhood listing price is $4,747,500 and the median sales price is $4,625,000. Nearby neighborhoods include Brentwood, Bel Air, North of Montana, and Serra Retreat.

According to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, Smith, 58, is the founder, chairman, and CEO of investment firm Vista Equity Partners. Founded in 2000, Vista Equity Partners is “an American investment firm focused on financing and forwarding software, data and technology-enabled startup businesses.”