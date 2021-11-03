BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, November 2, the City of Beverly Hills, and Rodeo Drive Committee announced that they are hosting their annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration which will be hosted on Thursday, November 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Guests can expect to find cyclists on oversized bikes and towering Christmas Tree girls walk by as they walk upon an ornately decorated Rodeo Drive.

According to the press release: “Rodeo Drive will be transformed along its center median from South Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard by the shining Holiday Helpers and two larger than life luxury car decorations with beautifully-wrapped packages flowing from the back on sparkling red platforms. Wrapped in magical white miniature lights, the palm trees along the legendary thoroughfare will be a-glow with oversized silver, gold and blue holiday ornaments, and dripping raindrop warm, white lights on their fronds. Embellished ornament ball garlands with complementary-colored wreaths will complete the look.”

Holiday Helpers will be giving out free candy to guest. The Ice Queen will also be at the event for pictures. Stilt performers will also be there at the evening of the event.

“We need to be together again and celebrate with each other. The holidays are the perfect time to share our gratitude for those who have got us through challenging times, and thanks to our Holiday Helpers, everyone will be welcomed to a sparkling evening of outdoor entertainment and be among the first to see our holiday lights,” says President of the Rodeo Drive Committee, Kathy Gohari

There will be three performance areas on the strip which include the following acts:

An all-star cast will perform “Love Actually” by Richard Curtis on the occasion of Love Actually LIVE, the multimedia musical celebration taking place at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Richard Curtis, an a cappella quintet who sing in the 60s style, will sing arranged tunes that have been described as “reminiscent of a bygone era.”

Gabriella Vella, better known as “Vella,” will be making a guest appearance. Her latest album “Blue” features award-winning performer Macy Gray.

The Award Winning Skating Aratas

A balancing act by America’s Got Talent winners Christian & Scooby, in which Christian Stoinev spotlights his “beloved acrobatic” chihuahua

Entertainment is free of charge according to the press release.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Patrons get to select from an array of food truck options before the arrival of Santa Claus with his Holiday Helpers on a vintage 1920s Beverly Hills fire truck.

The event is said to conclude with an illumination of lights and a grand finale of fireworks that will be hosted by Mayor Bob Wunderlich and other city council members.

The health and safety of visitors and the community remains a priority. All visitors to the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration are required to wear a mask and maintain social distance. For those that are not able to attend in person, you may watch a LIVE Stream of the final hour of performances including Santa’s arrival and the fireworks from 7p.m. – 8 p.m. viewable at www.beverlyhills.org/live or on Cable TV Channel 10 for those within the City limits of Beverly Hills.