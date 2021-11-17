BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly indicated in an alert that on Thursday, November 18, the city along with the Rodeo Drive Committee, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, and the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau will launch the holiday season with the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration.

The event will feature live entertainment on three stages from 5 p.m. thru 8 p.m., street programming along the full length of the street, as well as a fireworks show at 8 p.m. to conclude the evening launching from two locations this year at Rodeo/Wilshire and Rodeo/Brighton Way.

Planned Street Closures for the Event:

-200, 300 and 400 blocks of N. Rodeo Drive (between S. Santa Monica and Wilshire Blvd) Wednesday, November 17 p.m. thru Friday, November 19 at 6 a.m.

*Note that access to the West side of the 400 block of N Rodeo Drive will remain open to vehicles until 3 p.m. on November 18.

Brighton Way, between the alleys east & west of Rodeo Drive (leaving access from Rodeo Drive to the 9510 Brighton Way parking garage) Wednesday, November 17, 9 p.m. thru Friday, November 19 at 6 a.m.

Dayton Way, between the alleys east & west of Rodeo Drive (leaving access for Two Rodeo Parking) Wednesday, November 17, 9 p.m. thru Friday, November 19 at 6 a.m.

Please note:

The sidewalks on the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of N. Rodeo Drive, Dayton Way and Brighton Way will remain open and accessible at all times.

The alleys to the east and west of Rodeo Drive will remain accessible at all times. Merchants will have access to their businesses at all times via these alleys.

Access to the Two Rodeo and 9510 Brighton Way parking structures will remain open.

The event is free and open to the public.

All attendees are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.

The final hour of the celebration from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be broadcast LIVE at www.beverlyhills.org/live as well as on Channel 10 within the city of Beverly Hills.

Starting November 18 from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m. daily through January 2, festive holiday music will be heard throughout the business triangle on city-managed speakers.

For a map of all the festive holiday décor in Beverly Hills visit www.beverlyhills.org/holidaysBH.

For those with questions contact the City’s Special Events office at (310) 285-2408.