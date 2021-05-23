MALIBU—The Ronald Reagan Library and Museum announced they would be reopening on Wednesday, May 26. The library and museum has been closed for about 14 months now.

The Ronald Reagan Library and Museum is located at 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley. The library and museum will be opened back up to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In a press release issued on May 17, the executive director, John Heubusch, said they could not be more pleased to reopen their doors. The library and museum recommend guests to buy their tickets beforehand on the website and to review social distancing guidelines. Guests who are also fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask when visiting.

Guests may go online to www.ReaganLibrary.com/Tickets to purchase their tickets. The library and museum offer four different tickets for purchase. General admissions are $16 per person and children’s tickets are $6 per child. There will be no additional fees for purchasing online.

There are three days that are exceptions to the set days and times of operation. They are Memorial Day, Member’s Day, and 1st Responders’ Day. The library and museum will be open on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. Member’s day gives priority to members four days before the grand reopening to visit and tour the library and museum. First Responders’ day is on May 23 and gives priority to 1st responders and health care workers to visit and tour the library and museum. Proof of employment will be required upon entry.