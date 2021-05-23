MALIBU—A man was shot and killed in Malibu Friday afternoon on May 21. The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department is conducting an investigation on the incident.

Police officers responded to a call of gunshots on the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man that had been struck by a bullet. The man was sitting in his vehicle and had been shot once in the upper region of his body. He died at the scene shortly after the police arrived.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public yet. The motive behind the shooting as of now is not known. It was first thought to have occurred at the luxury rehabilitation center, Rise in Malibu, but the sheriffs department has discovered that to be false.

The LASD is asking that if anyone has information that they contact the Sheriffs’ Homicide Bureau at (323)-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800)-222-8477.