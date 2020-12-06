BEVERLY HILLS—Ryan Seacrest, American radio personality, television host and producer, has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for exactly $85 million. To pay, it is $395,274 a month, and a 20% down payment which would be $17 million. The property is located at 1196 Cabrillo Dr., Beverly Hills, CA, 90210.

Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, television host, actress, writer, and producer, bought the home from Max Mutchnick, co-creator of “Will & Grace” in 2007 for $29 million. Jennifer Aniston told Seacrest on the Golden Globes Red Carpet that she “coveted” this home. In 2012, Seacrest bought the house from DeGeneres for $36.5 million, half of what he asked for.

It has 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, and is built on 3.01 acres of land. It was first built in 1963 and the property type is a single family home. According to a 2011 feature in Architectural Digest, the compound was built by Buff & Hensman in the 1960s for the actor Laurence Harvey. It is a contemporary-styled compound, which was last sold for $ 36.5M in 2012. Nearby schools include El Rodeo Elementary School (K-8), which is 1.9 miles from the house, and Beverly Hills High School (9-12), which is 2.3 miles from the house.

It is one of the most private and secluded estates, surrounded by greenery such as trees and shrubs. It has a 9,000 sf (4 bd/6bth) main house, 2 guest houses, pool with pool house, separate fitness facility, and underground garage.

There are also non-conventional rooms such as a home cinema, massage room, pond (replaced by Ellen when she lived there), and gym. Additionally, there is a wet bar, media room, an office, master suite, bath with a floor-to-ceiling window, and a gigantic stone tub. The property also offers city and ocean views.