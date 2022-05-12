BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a news release that are looking to enhance recruitment efforts and align the compensation of the city’s police officers with the compensation of the city’s firefighters, the Beverly Hills City Council will consider updates to the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with the POA, which includes sworn Police Officers and Police Sergeants, and the PMA, which includes sworn Police Captains and Police Lieutenants.

During the meeting on Tuesday, May 10 in accordance with the city’s COIN (Civic Openness in Negotiations) ordinance, the public was allowed to provide input to the Council regarding the compensation of these employees. The item is being brought forward at the request of Mayor Lili Bosse.

“The women and men of our Police and Fire Departments risk their lives each and every day to keep our community safe,” said Mayor Bosse. “If changes to the MOU are approved, this will address the urgent challenge of recruiting and retaining the best public safety employees. Their compensation will reflect internal equity and Beverly Hills will be more competitive by offering the highest base salary for Police Officers in Southern California. The City currently ranks third out of 14 comparable agencies in Police Officer base salary, with the Orange County Sheriffs ranking number one and the City of Santa Monica at number two.”

In addition to the external market, it is another consideration of internal parity with Beverly Hills’ sworn firefighters. Currently, a Beverly Hills Police Officer earns approximately 10 percent less in base salary than a firefighter for the city of Beverly Hills.

For more details on the proposed changes to the MOU review the May 10 staff report at https://www.beverlyhills.org/citycouncilmeetings/.