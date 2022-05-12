MALIBU—On Tuesday, May 10, the city of Malibu announced Jennifer Seetoo as Captain of Malibu’s Lost Hills Sherrif’s Station. City Managers appointed Seetoo during the Malibu City Council meeting on May 9. Councilmembers thanked, acting Captain Joseph Fender for his service.

The meeting was held during a closed session in council chambers in the multipurpose room at Malibu City Hall. All other meetings have been via zoom.

According to reports, the appointment came as a surprise to the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station that had a working relationship with Fender. Social media posts indicate that the Sheriff’s Department “was blindsided” by the news. Minutes from the meeting did not specify the name of the person being appointed or what position.

#HappeningTonight

Coffee with a Cop Meet & Greet – #Malibu Liaison Lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo will meet w/Community to discuss public safety issues & possible solutions. If you miss us and have any questions, please let us know! pic.twitter.com/ngDEUr3zkt — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) March 12, 2019

On May 3, Lieutenant Joseph Fender was presented as Acting Captain of Malibu/Lost Hills Statio. Seetoo applied for the position in 2019. She left abruptly and later filed a gender discrimination suit when she was not chosen for what she referred to as a “male-only” position and moved to West Hollywood Station.

Several applications for the position were taken prior to the announcement of Lt. Seetoo for the job. Canyon News contacted the LASD for comment, but did not hear back before print.