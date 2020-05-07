CALIFORNIA— A hospital in Santa Cruz received an anonymous donation of $1 million specifically designated for its employees as gratitude for their work.

A local of Santa Cruz, who chose to remain anonymous, left a note and a generous donation for Dominican Hospital employees that read,

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community. This humankindness is what makes you heroic.”

Amy employee who has worked for the hospital for at least a year as of March 1 is eligible for the bonus, which includes nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, mailroom staff, and security guards. Full-time staff will get $800 and part-time staff will receive $600.

Dominican Hospital was founded in 1986. As of May 5, Santa Cruz County has seen138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 108 of those cases have recovered, and there have been 2 related deaths.