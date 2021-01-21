SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, January 20, the city of Santa Monica announced that they will be extending its eviction moratorium for residential and commercial tenants unable to pay rent due to financial impacts of COVID-19. This aligns with the extension of the moratorium on evictions of residential tenants for reasons other than nonpayment of rent. The city is also extending the expiration of the city’s local emergency to March 31.

“As many of our residents and businesses continue to struggle with the devastating economic toll caused by the pandemic, we are committed to helping our community members to stay housed,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “Every vaccine provided and every decrease in hospitalizations provides hope, but we know we still have a long road to travel to full economic recovery. As a City, we intend to walk alongside our community members each step of the way.”

The moratorium on evictions of residential and commercial tenants for non-payment of rent because of financial impacts related to COVID-19 will be extended to March 31, 2021, and the period in which commercial tenants may repay unpaid rent by 90 days, will also be extended from June 30 to September 30, 2021.