SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, September 29, the city of Santa Monica’s Fortieth Emergency Supplement was signed extending the city’s remaining local emergency orders through October 31, 2021.

The city of Santa Monica indicated in a press release that Santa Monica is reporting that 84 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 1,454,172 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and continued to advise that public health measures remain required to prevent additional spread of COVID-19.

“Santa Monicans have done an incredible job getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors and these actions have curbed rising cases. As we look to the holiday season, let’s keep the trend going by vaccinating, masking, and gathering safely,” said Interim City Manager and Director of Emergency Services John Jalili.

The latest supplement extends the small subset of provisions of Santa Monica’s COVID-19 emergency orders that have not previously expired or been modified. These include: suspension of water shutoffs for nonpayment of water bills; adoption for enforcement of Los Angeles County public health orders; time limits on loud construction activities; and extensions of deadlines for planning and permit-related activities.

Santa Monicans are reminded that beginning October 7 all attendees ages 12 and over are required to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a pre-entry negative COVID-19 viral test at indoor mega-events involving 1,000 persons and outdoor mega-events involving 10,000 or more persons. Starting October 7, patrons of bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs, and lounges with indoor service and operations will be required to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status for indoor entry.

For a digital COVID-19 vaccine record, visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster if eligible, visit vaccines.gov.

For the latest details visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus, call 311, or email 311@santamonica.gov.