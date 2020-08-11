SANTA MONICA— The Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) has announced via Twitter that it has sent members of its team to help contain many fires across California including the Red Salmon Complex Fire, the Stagecoach Fire, and the Apple Fire.

SMFD announced that two members of their Rapid Extraction Module (REM) Support Team have been deployed at the Red Salmon Complex Fire. As of August 11, the fire is 8,138 acres and 35% contained, burning in the Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Six Rivers and Shasta-Trinity National Forests. The fire was discovered on July 27.

One Incident Commander has also been deployed at the Stagecoach Fire which is located in Kern County off of Stagecoach Drive and Piute Meadow Road, south of Lake Isabella. The fire began on August 3 and has covered 7760 acres as of August 11. It is currently 83% contained.

SMFD also has one Logistics Specialist deployed to the Apple Fire which is located in Riverside County off of Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane, north of Cherry Valley. The fire has been active for ten days, covering 33,234 acres. It is currently 55% contained, and fire officials expect full containment to occur by August 17.

Several other fire department agencies have also sent fire officials to help contain these fires across California.