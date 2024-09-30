SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, September 26, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that two free community events and various activities emphasizing the importance of working smoke alarms will be hosted by the Santa Monica Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week October 6-12.

The planned community events reflect this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you” and the Santa Monica Fire Department partners this year with the American Red Cross and the National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years — to stress the importance of working smoke alarms in the home.

According to the NFPA, smoke alarms decrease the risk of fatality in a home fire by 54 percent. Roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Santa Monica Fire Marshal Joe Cavin. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

The SMFD also offers key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

-Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (such as a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

-Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

-Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

-Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

In addition to learning about safety tips and guidelines, the Santa Monica community is invited to participate in Fire Prevention Week events and activities, including:

-Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Sign up for free smoke alarm installation at the Santa Monica Main Street Farmers Market. The Fire Department will provide information on how to sign up with the American Red Cross. Come learn about this year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you” and enjoy giveaways during the popular Main Street market at 2640 Main St.

-Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m.: Fire Prevention Week Proclamation at Santa Monica City Hall. The City Council will proclaim Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week at Santa Monica City Hall, 1685 Main St.

-Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Open House at Fire Station 1. Participants can get a close-up view to a working fire station. The Fire Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms installations. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Sound the Alarm program with the American Red Cross. All ages welcome. Fire Station 1 is located at 1337 7th St.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Santa Monica contact the Santa Monica Fire Department at (310) 458-8761. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and smoke alarms, visit www.fpw.org.