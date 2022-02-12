SANTA MONICA—Starting Thursday, February 10, the city of Santa Monica in collaboration with the California’s Governors Office of Emergency Services, PPE Unite and Santa Monica Travel & Tourism are giving away 135,000 masks and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to local businesses for the next two weeks.

The collaboration is an effort to improve the city’s economy, as well as further maintain a safe and healthy environment. This distribution will also aid the most recent Health Officer Order issued on January 17 by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that require all indoor businesses to provide their employees with high-grade surgical masks.

All those who are eligible will be provided a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment per employee. Businesses can sign-up for a required pick-up appointment at www.ppeunite.org/service-page/santa-monica-ppe. Pick up hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week at the Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Information Center on Main Street.

To see if one’s business is eligible and for more information visit www.santamonica.gov/press/2022/02/09/santa-monica-is-giving-away-135-000-masks-to-local-businesses.