SANTA MONICA-On Wednesday, March 31, the City of Santa Monica announced that they have launched a new 311 program to improve customer service for all non-emergency City services.

Santa Monica 311, available in English and Spanish, is a program accessible via web, phone, and email. The City is also launching a new mobile app that replaces the Santa Monica Works/Go system to make it easier to submit requests and contact the City.

“Our new 311 program will allow Santa Monicans to access information they need about City services quickly, in multiple languages, and via phone, email, web, and mobile devices,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “This is a big milestone as we enhance citywide customer service and build trust between our community and their local government. We’re here for you at santamonica.gov/311.”

311 is only for requests that do not require fire or police personnel dispatch. The most common reasons community members should contact the City’s 311 system include asking a question or providing input about City programs or policies and reporting downed tree branches, broken parking meters, and illegal dumping. Community members can also request street and sidewalk repairs as well as graffiti removal.

Visit santamonica.gov/311 for more information about how to use the 311 system and instructions on how to download the mobile app.