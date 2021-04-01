BEVERLY HILLS-On Tuesday, March 30, around 8:28 p.m. a power outage affected the north end of Beverly Hills causing major outages from Rexford Drive through Hillcrest Road and also from Santa Monica Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

“We are experiencing a major power outage from Rexford Dr. through Hillcrest Rd. (east/west borders) and also from Santa Monica Blvd. to Sunset Blvd. (north/south borders). Traffic personnel are providing stop signs to many of the affected intersections to help keep traffic conditions safe,” the Beverly Hills Police Department said in an emergency alert.

By 10:01 p.m. power was being restored across the City.

Canyon News reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department but they could not confirm what caused the outage.