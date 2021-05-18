SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is reopening in-person service at the Santa Monica Public Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd starting June 1, 2021. Services available to the public are the Main Library will include browsing through the first floor books, checking out items, holds pick-up, computer use (30 minutes per person), printing, and minimal interaction with staff.

The library will be following the safety protocols of California and following other models, libraries have used across the country to effectively open. The city and library are committed to providing a safe place for the community and staff.

The library is requiring people to wear masks at all times, maintain a six feet distance from others, and being quick and efficient with their visit there. This is to ensure the safety of their staff and other people.

In July, the Ocean Park branch at 2601 Main street will open for in-person service like the location opening in June. Curbside Pickup Service will continue at the Montana Avenue Branch and Pico Branch Libraries throughout this summer.

The library is also offering books and audiovisual materials for contactless curbside pickup. For more information visit smpl.org/curbside.