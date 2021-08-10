SANTA MONICA- On Monday, August 9, the Santa Monica Public Library announced that they will be presenting a virtual Insect Discovery Lab as the final show to their Summer Reading Program on Friday, August 13, at 2:30 pm.

“Explore the fantastic lives of beetles, millipedes, tarantulas, walking sticks, whip scorpions, and more with the staff of SaveNature.org,” Librarian Anna Wilson said in an official announcement.

Bug collection jars can be picked up at the Montana Avenue Branch, or at the Main Library, Pico Branch.

The event is intended for ages 5 and up. Visit http://bit.ly/DiscoveryLabSMPL to register in advance.

Contactless Curbside Pickup service is available at the Montana Avenue and Pico Branches and in-person service is available at the Main Library. Visit smpl.org for a full list of programs and library resources, as well as library hours and locations.