BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 9, the city of Beverly Hills announced that they are seeking public input as they begin to commence negotiations with the Municipal Employees Association Part-Time Unit at the Virtual City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

In accordance with state law, Beverly Hills participates in labor negotiations with its employee associations. Details of the negotiations process are written agreements or contracts reached between the city and the city employee associations. The agreements are referred to as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The Municipal Employees Association of Beverly Hills Part-Time Unit has an MOU which expires on October 8. The upcoming meeting is the formal opportunity for the public to voice questions, concerns, and feedback to the Beverly Hills City Council early in the negotiation process and before to officially beginning the meet-and-confer process for a successor Memorandum of Understanding with the employee association.

After the public meeting and opportunity for input, the city council will direct its labor negotiator regarding strategy and authority for the upcoming negotiations.

The public can comment virtually during the meeting at https://beverlyhills-org.zoom.us/my/bevpublic (passcode: 90210). Prior to the meeting, written comments should be submitted to cityclerk@beverlyhills.org.

In 2014, the Beverly Hills City Council adopted a Civic Openness in Negotiations “COIN” ordinance in order to provide additional impartiality and transparency to the collective bargaining process. As required by the “COIN” ordinance, the meeting gives the community an opportunity to provide comments to the Beverly Hills City Council.