SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, November 17, Santa Monica College (SMC) announced that they have maintained a record 30-year consecutive streak for being the number 1 transfer college to the University of California system.

SMC sent 1,197 students to UC campuses according to the 2019-2020 transfer data released by the UC Information Center. That is 371 more students than the number 2 college. With 464 students, UCLA remains the most popular transfer destination. UC Irvine remains second for transfers with 200 students from SMC.

SMC ranks second for total combined transfers to the California State University (CSU) and UC system with a combined total of 2,288 students heading to both campuses.

With 149 students, SMC sent the most transfer students to USC’s fall 2019 transfer class. With 75 students, SMC had more transfers at Loyola Marymount University than any other college.

SMC Superintendent Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery said in a statement that, “For three decades, Santa Monica College has upheld a record of the highest distinction—this points to the steadfast dedication of the college’s educators and counselors, but most of all, to the resilience and potential of SMC transfer students. This college has always strived to leave no stone unturned to create the most comprehensive student support system possible so that students can meet their personal transfer and career goals. We look forward to continuing and growing this culture of excellence!”

SMC holds the largest college fair in California. Due to COVID-19 SMC held a virtual fair on October 15, 2020, with 922 students in attendance.

The college also participates in the Transfer Admission Guarantees (TAGs) program. Tag is a program where community college students are offered guaranteed admission to several universities if certain requirements and deadlines are met.

“The 2019-2020 academic year has been like no other. Despite starting the year strong we were soon faced with a worldwide pandemic. The SMC Transfer Team—Dr. Janet Robinson, Maria Bonin, and Erika Knox—resolved to ensure that we provide the services SMC’s students are used to. Since they couldn’t come to campus for the many transfer workshops, we brought those workshops into their homes. We are so proud of our students, their resilience, and motivation! They did not let the pandemic stand in the way of their goals.” SMC’s Interim Transfer Center Faculty Leader Sara Nieves-Lucas said in a statement.