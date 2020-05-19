SANTA MONICA⁠— Santa Monica Police updated at 1:58 PM on twitter that missing woman, 82-year-old marina Godwin, had been safely located.

Godwin was reportedly found near a community center, according to what Lt. Joseph Cortez told the media during a press conference. Detective Tavera, in charge of the case, could not be reached for further comment before print.

On Saturday, May 16, Marina Godwin was reported missing by the Santa Monica Police. It was stated that she suffered from dementia. The 82-year-old woman was believed to have last been seen at the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

The police extend a thank you to the residents of Santa Monica for their aid in the search.