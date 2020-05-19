BEVERLY HILLS— The Siberian Husky, Nick, has beaten out approximately 2,000 dogs representing over 165 breeds, and won Best in Show at the 4th Beverly Hills Dog Show that aired on Sunday, May 17.

Nick, who has trotted out several times with his owner Michelle Scott, came from Shanghai, China. Nick first won the Working Group and then took away the top prize at the show after competing with all the winners from the other six groups. Scott said that Nick comes from the Working Group, and has athleticism, endurance, and a really strong and purposeful mind. It was Scott and Nick’s first time participating in the show, which is held annually by NBC.

Nick’s ultimate competitors included Piper, the bloodhound from the Hound Group, McConaughey, the English Springer Spaniel from the Sporting Group, Conrad, the Shetland sheepdog from the Herding Group, Joan, the Chinese Shar-Pei from the Non-Sporting Group, Bono, the Havanese from the Toy Group, and Luna, the Cairn terrier from the Terrier Group.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show was held at Fairplex in Pomona, California on February 29, 2020, and was originally planned to air on April 5. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the show was postponed to May 17. The American actor, singer, and TV personality John O’Hurley co-hosted the show with David Frei, who has been the lead commentator of The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Maria Menounos, an American entertainment reporter, was the red-carpet reporter, and Mary Carillo continued to be the reporter for the show.

The Barbet and Dogo Argentino were also highlights of the competition as they made their debuts. The Barbet, which came from France, competed against other dogs in the Sporting Group, and the Dogo Argentino, which originated in Argentina, competed in the Working Group.