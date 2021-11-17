SANTA MONICA—There are a variety of culinary options for dining in Santa Monica for Thanksgiving on November 25. Purchasing meals locally impacts the community. For every $10 spent at a Santa Monica business, as much as $7 stays in the community through taxes, payroll and other expenditures. Cameron Andrews indicated in a press release to Canyon News that spending locally during the holidays ensures that sales taxes are reinvested in Santa Monica.

“Thanksgiving is such a special holiday to spend with family and friends while realizing all that we have to be thankful for at home and work,” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “It’s critical to support our local restaurants and businesses as our community continues to emerge from a strained economic environment. Santa Monica has so many beautiful hotel dining options and unique restaurants to enjoy Thanksgiving. We are thankful for them.”

A total of 41 hotels – many of which are a stone’s throw away from the beach, and over 400 restaurants with an abundance of outdoor dining selections, the possibilities for a beautiful outdoor, sun-filled, oceanfront Thanksgiving dinner abound beginning with several hotels:

– Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows – Celebrate the holiday season at FIG restaurant with a feast created by Chef Jason Prendergast and team. Featuring ingredients locally sourced from the Santa Monica Farmers Market, this year’s menu offers an abundance of mouthwatering dishes. For guests who prefer to eat vegan, the team has also crafted an entirely different menu catering to these requests. Click here to make a reservation. Click here to pre-order to-go with curbside pickup.

– The Georgian – Enjoy a truly unique Santa Monica dining experience for Thanksgiving at The Veranda restaurant overlooking the sidewalk of Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, and the Pacific. Give thanks with friends and family with a three-course limited edition menu served from 4-10 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

– Hotel Casa Del Mar – Celebrate Thanksgiving by the ocean at Terrazza. Chef Gemma Gray has prepared Thanksgiving lunch and dinner menus that are sure to please the palette. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu or enjoy a meal at home available on Nov. 24. Reserve a table to dine in or pre-order a take away Thanksgiving meal.

– Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel – Enjoy turkey beachside with perfect views of the Pacific Ocean in Blue Streak featuring all of the favorite seasonal trimmings, along with family activities, holiday movies and more. Their Thanksgiving Getaway package features Stay two nights and enjoy a $100 dining credit for a holiday feast for dinner on site or to go, a daily pumpkin spice latte, complimentary valet parking, access to seaside cinema, and early arrival or late checkout.

– Oceana Santa Monica – It’s turkey day, but make it five-star. Join Oceana for their holiday meal that will feature Thanksgiving classics with a locally-sourced twist, from organic turkey breast with vanilla sweet potato puree and Brussels sprouts to braised beef short rib with pappardelle and cremini mushrooms, and much, much more. Of course, there will be pie. Make a reservation.

– Santa Monica Proper Hotel – Spend Thanksgiving with an ocean view while dining on the Calabra rooftop with a chef-driven, prix fixe menu available during the day and a traditional Thanksgiving prix fixed menu offered at dinner; to Make a reservation.

– Shutters on the Beach – Furthering its legacy as one of Southern California’s premier beachfront dining destinations, 1 Pico has launched a new culinary program and will celebrate Thanksgiving beachside; served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., reserve a table for the family early. There is also a Thanksgiving menu with vegan options and a kid’s menu.

– Viceroy Santa Monica – On the heels of its grand unveiling on Oct. 28, Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue will be serving a three-course prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving, inclusive of vegan options and a free glass of bubbles. Enjoy the holiday with friends and family under the palm trees at the new restaurant, which features an indoor lounge, outdoor patio, and poolside bar scene. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Cabana reservations are available by calling at 310-260-7511.

Open-air, al fresco dining scene throughout the eight great neighborhoods are restaurants that speak to California culinary culture:

– BOA Steakhouse – Let BOA Steakhouse take care of the Thanksgiving cooking this year, as they have put together a Thanksgiving take home family meal that serves four including all the traditional favorites but with a BOA twist. View the menu and pre-order by Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

– Citrin – Enjoy the large bar and the choice between their Thanksgiving a la carte menu and prix fixe menu that brings a fresh take on their love of hospitality and passion to deliver exciting and delicious food. Citrin reservations are for our outdoor garden only.

– Del Frisco Grill – Offering a Thanksgiving three-course prix fixe meal along with a special holiday entree and pumpkin cheesecake. View the full menu.

– Erewon – Reserve all the seasonal favorites ahead of time and have them delivered direct or schedule for in-store pickup starting Nov. 23. Pre-order Erewhon Holiday Catering.

– Holy Cow BBQ – Let Holy Cow BBQ take care of Thanksgiving dinner this year. The holiday feast package includes one main entree, five sides, and dessert. And to make sure there are leftovers – check out the a la carte add-ons including 50% off select wines. Pre-order the Thanksgiving Feast for curbside pickup.

– Huckleberry – Huckleberry is featuring new menu items including whole roasted Mary’s Organic turkeys or whole breasts that have been brined for 48 hours. Traditional braised Mary’s Organic turkey legs & thighs are offered as well as Grass Run Farms roasted beef tenderloin and roasted Scottish salmon. Delivery and pick-up available. The full Thanksgiving menu and online pre-order and pickup details can be found here.

– Jyan Isacc Bread – Thanksgiving Parker House rolls and honey butter, available for pickup on Nov. 24-25, Pre-order now.

– Lunetta – Enjoy Thanksgiving by Lunetta, either dine-in or order to-go and enjoy at home. View the menu and pre-order to-go by Nov. 17 for pickup on Nov. 25. Make reservations for dining at the restaurant from 2 to 7 p.m.

– Pasjoli – Let Pasjoli do the cooking this Thanksgiving. After their successful Thanksgiving at Home 2020 dinner, the Pasjoli team is once again offering a ready-to-heat Thanksgiving dinner to enjoy in the comfort of home. Click here to view the menu and pre-order.

– Socalo – Celebrate Thanksgiving at home with a delicious feast from Socalo or choose a la carte starters, sides, desserts, and Mexican wines. The meal includes roasted turkey roulade and herbed gravy; various greens; honey lime yams; cranberry relish; smashed fingerling potatoes with chimichurri. Available on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Pre-order for pickup or delivery.

– Tiato – Impress your guests without the stress this Thanksgiving holiday with Tiato. Pre-order the meal and then heat and serve. Enjoy Tiato’s 48 hours herb brined turkey, honey glazed ham, mama’s sticky rice stuffing, An’s famous garlic noodles and more. Pick up holiday meals available on Nov. 24 and Thanksgiving Day. Call 310-866-5228 or email info@houseofan.com to place orders.

– Wexler’s Deli – Wexler’s house-brined, house-smoked Mary’s free range turkey is served with all the homemade fixins. Gravy, mashed potatoes, challah stuffing, autumn squash soup, green beans with shallots and thyme. Serves 4 to 6 people. Wexler’s will include a free leftovers kit with to make Turkey Reubens for days. View the menu and preorder, available for pickup or delivery on Nov. 24.

– Ye Old King’s Head – Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving meal, pre-order by Nov. 23 and pick-up on Thanksgiving from 12 to 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving vegan options available from the listed restaurants including 1 Pico, FIG Restaurant and Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue.

Residents have the chance to enjoy a staycation or find space for family and friends at local hotels through the “Santa Monica Extra Bedroom” program running through February 6, 2022. Twenty-five participating hotels are offering discounted stays. Learn more about the program at https://www.santamonica.com/extra-bedroom/.