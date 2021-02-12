SANTA MONICA-On Thursday, February 11, the City of Santa Monica announced that they will begin accepting applications for community members to serve on the Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission, which is Santa Monica’s first civilian oversight body for its police department. Applicants can apply now through March 1, 2021.

The new Oversight Commission will be made up of 11 members appointed by the City Council. Members will serve staggered terms of up to 4 years and participate in meetings at least once a month. Members must be a Santa Monica resident with a commitment to the public safety and wellbeing of the City and its community members. Applicants must also have knowledge of or experience with law enforcement and public safety policies. The city is encouraging individuals between the ages of 18 and 22 to apply. City employees are not eligible to serve on the Commission.

Commission members will review and make recommendations regarding Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) policies and receive information relating to any violations of procedures in connection with disciplinary investigations in order to make recommendations regarding violations. Within 150 days of the Commission’s first official meeting, members will prepare and present an initial set of recommendations regarding proposed reforms for handling complaints regarding SMPD conduct.

Go to https://cityofsantamonica.wufoo.com/forms/x182now40ai81rq/ to fill out an application no later than March 1, 2021.