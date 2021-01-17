SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, January 10, the City of Santa Monica announced the temporary closure of the Santa Monica Pier for every weekend in the month of January. The closure is an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Los Angeles County. According to the Santa Monica Conservancy, the pier is one of Los Angeles most popular attractions and according to the Santa Monica tourism website, 8.4 million visitors have traveled to the pier in the year 2018, so the once busy pier will shut down until the City says otherwise.

In a press release, the City of Santa Monica announced the closure of the pier on days throughout the week:

Friday, January 15

Saturday, January 16

Monday, January 18 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Saturday-Sunday, January 23-24

Saturday-Sunday, January 30-31

According to the City of Santa Monica Covid-19 Response, as of Thursday, January 14, Santa Monica has a reported 3,419 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 91 deaths.

The City of Santa Monica is urging people to follow the Los Angeles County Health guideline and to visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Covid-19 in Santa Monica.

There is no word on whether there will be an extension of the pier closure in the following months.