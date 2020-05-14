SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica City Council voted on Tuesday, May 12 to ease restrictions on alcohol in restaurants in commercial areas except for the Third Street Promenade area.

Alcohol can not be served from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week, eliminating the 35 percent gross revenue cap on alcohol sales and providing flexibility for continued alcohol take-out and delivery.

The decision came after Executive Director of the Main Street Business Improvement in Santa Monica, Hunter Hall outlined for the city council improvements that could help strength the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus, with added support of residents and owners in the area.

Owners such as Michael Folkert who owns Native American World and is the director of the Venice Beach Merchants Association.

“Although most of the issues listed are to benefit restaurants and night clubs, we feel the improvements, along with more daily activity such as events, music performance, and other attractions, would be beneficial to increase interest in the wonderful ambiance Main Street has to offer,” said Folkert.

Restaurants and bars in the Third Street Promenade area will be allowed to obtain alcohol permits through an administrative process and serve alcohol on their premises for take-out and delivery until 2 a.m. each day.

The city council approved the removal of the appeal process for Alcohol Exemptions over 50 seats.