SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced a list of restaurants, barbershops, and exercise options, that are following COVID-19 precautions who are open amidst quarantine.

Many of the business openings are due to Santa Monica Shines, an outreach effort providing resources to businesses and employees, and a local declaration allowing businesses to temporarily use outdoor public space. The use of outdoor space allows businesses to operate in a manner compliant with COVID-19 precautions.

“Bring your mask and support local businesses,” said Public Information Officer Constance Farrell in a press release. Details about areas, restaurants, retail stores, and services open for business were discussed in the news release.

In downtown, Santa Monica Soul Cycle will be offering outdoor classes daily until mid-October, Burn Fitness offers a rooftop studio, and both Monica Yoga and Beach Yoga SoCal have reduced capacity outdoor yoga classes available.

Santa Monica’s 18th supplement to their declaration of a local emergency allowed restaurants to expand dining areas to nearby sidewalks, shoulder parking, and other private property with the owner’s permission. The supplement was later revised to include other commercial businesses. On August 19, the supplement was revised a third time detailing specific requirements and regulations for businesses using extended outdoor spaces.

On Montana Avenue in Santa Monica Art’s Table provides a plant-based menu and a dog-friendly outdoor dining area. Cha Spa offers an outdoor spa with nail appointments, massages, and waxings. And Panacha Coiffure is open for hair appointments.

Fairmont Miramar has opened again to offer a resort experience with safety precautions and seafood restaurants Watergrill and Blue Plate Oysterette are now both open. Main Street offers Spanish tapas at Manchego and brunch at Kafe K. Santa Monica also has a mural guide that provides anyone with a self-guided street art tour.

For more information on all businesses now open and other recreational activities in Santa Monica, visit santamonica.com.