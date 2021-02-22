SANTA MONICA-On Friday, February 19, the City of Santa Monica announced that they have launched the application period for a new five-member advisory board focused on the We Are Santa Monica Fund, a donor-advised fund (DAF) managed by California Community Foundation (CCF).

The Fund was set up at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a way for people to donate emergency goods, services, and funds to help aid recovery efforts. CCF awards donations to eligible emergency services and non-profits in several areas, including business recovery and the food pantry at Virginia Avenue Park.

“The We Are Santa Monica Fund offers a unique opportunity for members of our community to support one another, with every dollar donated making a difference during these challenging times in the lives of our friends and neighbors,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “As our efforts expand, we are seeking board members to build upon the success of the fund, encourage continued giving, and lay the foundation for a strong and impactful program.”

In order to qualify applicants must have extensive knowledge of the Santa Monica community and the needs of its residents and businesses. They must also have the relevant expertise that would benefit the Fund, such as fundraising and non-profit management. City employees are not eligible to apply.

It is anticipated that the advisory board would begin meeting in April 2021. Go to www.santamonica.gov/we-are-santa-monica-advisory-board to complete the online application no later than March 15, 2021.