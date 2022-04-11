SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 7, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of shots fired. The suspect was in an apartment building and fired a single shot into an adjacent building.

“Police activity in the area of 12th and Michigan. Crisis Negotiations personnel are attempting to make contact with a male who may be armed and contained in his apartment. Please avoid the area,” the SMPD indicated.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., the SMPA sent out a second message indicating they took the suspect into custody without further incident or injury at 8 p.m. after investigating a gunshot was fired in the 1800 block of 12th Street.

“Officers discovered that a male resident of an apartment building walked out of his unit, fired one round into a neighboring apartment building then retreated back into his unit. The Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded and made contact with the shooter. At approximately 9:40 PM, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. Thankfully, no one was struck and there were no injuries related to this incident,” the SMPD said in a statement.

Canyon News reached out to SMPD Critical Emergency Response Team (CERT) to find out more information on the suspect, but did not hear back before print.