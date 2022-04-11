LOS FELIZ — The famous Hollywood Hills mountain lion, P-22, was caught on video trying to cool down from the weekend heat at a Los Feliz home on Saturday, April 9. The homeowner spotted the wildcat drinking from her backyard pond and she captured it on video, ABC7 reported.

According to ABC7, the homeowner, Sarah Dubog, was heading outside to clean her pond when she spotted P-22 taking a much needed sip from it. Dubog made eye-contact with the wildcat, but apparently he was unfazed by her and kept drinking. P-22 left 20 minutes later to head back into the hills.

This is the second time in the past week that P-22 has been spotted at a Los Angeles residence, ABC7 reported. On Wednesday, April 6, P-22 was captured on home-security camera footage, walking past the front door of a Hollywood Hills residence. The homeowner, Kevin Prince, says this is the fourth time in the past year that he’s spotted the wildcat roaming around his property.

Prince originally set up motion cameras to help prove that it was P-22 who was infiltrating his home, ABC7 reported.

“I’m from New York. I am used to pizza rat. I am not used to lions at my front door,” Prince told ABC7. “I’m from the concrete jungle, moving to the literal jungle. This place is crazy,” Prince added.

The mountain lion who has famously made his home in Griffith Park and the Hollywood Hills, has been spotted in areas such as Silverlake and Los Feliz more recently.

P-22 became a viral sensation after National Geographic exposed a photo of him roaming Griffith Park in front of the Hollywood Sign back in 2012. Since then he’s been tracked and spotted countless times in the surrounding areas and has been suspected to have slain a female koala named Killarney of the Los Angeles Zoo back in 2016.

The mountain lion is reportedly 12-years-old now.