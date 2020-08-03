SANTA MONICA—Street sweeping is scheduled in Santa Monica August 3 to 7, and citations will be issued for parking violations, according to city of Santa Monica.

On March 17, street sweeping in Santa Monica was stopped for the first time due to the city’s fourth supplemental emergency order. After that, Santa Monica’s nineteenth supplemental order, issued on June 29, allowed street sweeping citations to resume. This order says that street sweeping in beach parking lots and the Downtown area will be done as scheduled, but street sweeping in residential areas will only occur once a month during the first full week of every month. Along with that, residents are required to move their cars on assigned sweeping days. Otherwise they will be subject to a $72 fine.

City spokesperson Constance Farrell said that the city government informed residents that citations resumed in July through a press release, several SM alerts, physical notices on cars, their weekly SAMO newsletter, social media posts, and notices in local papers and blogs. He recommended that the resident catch up with the community updates through this website: santamonica.gov/alerts. Santa Monica Map is another useful website for the residents to learn where and when the street sweeping will occur.

Here are some other regulations stated in the nineteenth supplement issued on June 29.