SANTA MONICA—Multiple schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will have polling stations for voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming 2020 General Election.

The polling stations will be open on Saturday, October 24, Friday, October 30 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will remain open until Monday, November 2, the day before Election Day. On Election Day, the hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are encouraged to vote before work if possible.

According to SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati, every single polling station will be following proper protocols for cleanliness, which will be within the safety guidelines set during the current pandemic.

Lines voters will be standing in to closely monitor multiple personnel employed by Los Angeles County. District employees will also be present at the polling stations to make sure protocols are met.

Below is a list of all the polling stations that will be available for voters in the Santa Monica and Malibu area:

-Webster Elementary School located at 3602 Winter Canyon Road in Malibu, CA 90265 from Saturday, October 24 to Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; open Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Juan Cabrillo Elementary School located at 30237 Morning View Drive in Malibu, CA 90265 from Saturday, October 30 thru Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; open Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Franklin Elementary School cafeteria, 2400 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

-Grant Elementary School auditorium, 2368 Pearl St., Santa Monica, CA 90405

-John Muir Elementary, 2526 6th St., Santa Monica, CA 90405

-Will Rogers Learning Community cafeteria, 2401 14th St., Santa Monica, CA 90405

-Roosevelt Elementary auditorium, 801 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

-Santa Monica High School South Gym, 601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401