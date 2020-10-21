SANTA MONICA — The city of Santa Monica suspended the issuance of permits for street performers in certain parts of the city for the remainder of 2020. The order will ensure compliance with Los Angeles County’s “prohibition on live audiences for street performers.”

Street performers at the Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, and Transit Mall will not be allowed at these locations “during their most crowded times, after 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends and holidays,” the city said in a October 12 news release.

“During other times, the order prohibits street performers in those spaces from encouraging persons to gather to observe the performance and requires performers to comply with all County social distancing requirements, including wearing face coverings,” the release added.

The guidelines are described in the city’s Twenty-Seventh Supplement, which establishes a number of measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Performers “must wear a face covering while they are performing, unless the performer has been instructed by his or her medical provider not to wear a face covering,” the order stipulates. “If a performer has been so instructed, the performer must wear a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge while they are performing.”

Santa Monica Director of Emergency Services Lane Dilg added in the description of the order that the city would “suspend the issuance of any performance permit” while the order was pending.

“No performer may perform with a suspended performance permit at the Pier, Third Street Promenade, or the Transit Mall if a performance permit would otherwise be required at the time of the performance,” Dilg added.

The measure will last until December 31, 2020.