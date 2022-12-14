HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for any news on the upcoming sixth chapter in the “Scream” franchise ever since it was announced months ago a new installment was headed to theaters in March 2023. Well, “Scream” fans the sixth chapter, amply titled “Scream VI” has unleashed its first footage to audience on Wednesday, December 14. Talk about a tease that is exactly what the fans got, which I’m absolutely grateful for it.

The problem with a movie trailer is they tend to give way too much away, especially in the horror realm. “Scream VI” is keeping all the secrets close to the vest with a teaser that gives the audience a glimpse of Ghostface in a new playground, New York City and a subway, where some terror was unleashed on our protagonists, Sam, Mindy, Chad, Tara, as they are sitting on a train in the middle of Halloween season when a bunch of people in Ghostface masks appear. Sam alarms the others, as the tension builds and the viewer hears those bells ring of those boarding or exiting the train.

As the trailer reaches the climax, Mindy is accosted by Ghostface with their hand over her mouth. Talk about a teaser people. I’m not feeling good about the chances for my girl Mindy, who could suffer a similar fate as her uncle Randy this time around. That teaser gave the audience just enough to where I cannot wait till the sequel arrives in 2023. We’re in New York which is a new playground, similar to that 1988 flick “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.”

The cast of the new horror flick includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Josh Segarra, Dermont Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Devyn Nekoda and Liana Liberato. Roger L. Jackson will return to voice the iconic villain, and this time around Ghostface has a new mask one that looks a bit rugged, and as the filmmakers reported to Entertainment Weekly the mask plays an important role in the movie. Hmm, a potential motive spoiler people.

This will mark the sixth outing for Cox, who will appear as reporter Gale Weathers, the only character to appear in all six movies after the departure of Neve Campbell was announced in June 2022. Yes, Sidney Prescott will NOT appear in this latest entry which is a bummer and tells me the writers had to completely recraft the script because she was intended to be part of it. Which makes me wonder exactly to what degree was her character pivotal to the storyline. Perhaps the viewer will never know. We will also see the return of fan favorite and movie buff lover, Kirby Reed from “Scream 4.” Her fate was left unknown in “Scream 4,” but the recent flick confirmed she did indeed survive that brutal stabbing by Charlie (Rory Culkin).

“Scream VI” will arrive in theaters on March 10, 2023. From the rumors circulating it looks like this sequel is risking it all and no one is safe in terms of who might live or who dies and that is exactly what I want in a horror sequel.