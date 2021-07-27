SANTA MONICA—A civilian passing by the Santa Monica Pier reported a woman clinging to the wall in the water on Sunday, July 25, at 8:45 p.m. the incident was reported via the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards Twitter page.

The LACoFD Lifeguards tweeted “At 2049 hrs @LACoLifeguards Rescue Units, Baywatch Del Rey, #Dive1, @LACOFD Copter 21, @SantaMonicaFire,@SantaMonicaPD, and SM Harbor Patrol respond to a report of a missing swimmer.”

On Monday, July 26, after sunrise divers continued to search for the woman, but at 9 a.m. the search was suspended via the LACoFD Lifeguards Twitter page. Officials the search was suspended pending further information. Land based Lifeguard Units and Lifeguard Rescue Boats will continue periodic patrols.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards at 310-521-3815.

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts