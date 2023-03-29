BEVERLY HILLS—A search warrant was issued at an apartment building in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 29, as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that occurred this past January.

On March 29 LAPD issued a statement that read: “Earlier today, Robbery-Homicide Division detectives served a search warrant at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Beverly Hills.”

“As the homicide investigation continued, detectives compiled and disseminated a Crime Alert with information they received from both witnesses and nearby surveillance video,” the statement continued. “Detectives discovered that the suspects responsible for the triple homicide were last seen driving a blue 4-door Tesla with damage to the right front fender and no license plates.”

Tips from people who saw a vehicle matching that description in the West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills areas led investigators to the apartment building Wednesday morning, police said.

“A warrant was obtained to search the apartment,” police said. “Detectives discovered that the apartment was empty and are in the process of obtaining any forensic evidence that may have been left behind.”

On January 28, around 2:30 a.m. the shooting was reported and police were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive. They discovered three women who were fatally injured inside of a vehicle that was parked outside of a rental home. Investigators believe that the home was being rented out for a party.

The victims were identified as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Boilingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona. They all were suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses several cars were seen driving away after the shooting. Investigators determined that at least 30 shots were fired.

The LAPD Media relations department spoke with Canyon News and explained that a motive has not been determined as of yet and that they are unsure how many shooters were involved. It is also unknown if the victims knew the shooters.

Detectives are continuing their efforts to identify the suspects, and urges anyone with information about the shooting to call the Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6890, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.